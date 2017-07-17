Alberta Health Services: Air Quality Advisories

When an air quality advisory is in effect, all individuals living in or travelling within the affected area are advised to be aware of potential health concerns that can be associated with poor air quality conditions, and take the following precautions to reduce exposure and risk:
Individuals with respiratory conditions (such as COPD and asthma), and individuals with existing cardiovascular conditions (such as angina, previous heart attack and congestive heart failure), may notice a worsening of symptoms, due to the poor air quality conditions. These individuals should monitor for worsening of symptoms and take the precautions routinely recommended by their physicians if a worsening of symptoms occurs.
Children and elderly are also at higher risk of smoke-related illness.
Individuals experiencing symptoms can also call Health Link at 811 to speak to a registered nurse.
Air quality can vary with weather conditions and prevailing winds. Because air quality is expected to be variable, advisories will remain in effect until further notice.
Information about the air quality in many areas of Alberta is updated regularly on the Alberta Environment and Parks Website at www.airquality.alberta.ca . Air quality information is also available by phone, toll-free, at 1-877-247-7333.