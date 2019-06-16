Alberta Health Services Named Recipient of the 2019 Excellence in Diversity & Inclusion Award - Gateway Gazette

The Canadian College of Health Leaders is proud to announce that Alberta Health Services was named recipient of the 2019 Excellence in Diversity & Inclusion Award.

Royal Alexandra Hospital in Edmonton

As Canada’s largest health care provider, Alberta Health Services (AHS) recognizes a commitment to diversity and inclusion is essential to improving the experience for its workforce and the diverse population of Albertans who depend on them for high quality, patient centred care and services.

AHS engages with its diverse workforce and the public to develop initiatives aimed at creating safer environments where people can bring their whole selves to their work while reducing the barriers for marginalized populations to access care and services. Education and other resources are continually being developed to increase the workforce’s capability to provide culturally sensitive care and services.

The Excellence in Diversity & Inclusion Award recognizes a forward-thinking healthcare organization that has demonstrated leadership in creating and promoting diversity and inclusion to improve the environment for its employees, and to better service their customers/patients, and the community.

This award is part of our CCHL National Awards Program and will be presented at the Honouring Health Leadership event on June 9, 2019 in Toronto prior to the 2019 National Health Leadership Conference (NHLC).