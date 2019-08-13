Alberta Health Services Review: Minister Shandro - Gateway Gazette

Health Minister Tyler Shandro issued the following statement inviting Albertans to share their feedback on Alberta Health Services as part of the review now underway:

“We promised Albertans a thorough review of AHS, the first since the organization was created 10 years ago. We’re delivering on that promise.

“I encourage Albertans to visit Alberta Health Services review and provide their ideas on how AHS can reduce costs and improve health services.

“On the web page, Albertans will find information about AHS, the purpose of the review and how they can give us their input.

“I look forward to their feedback and suggestions as we strive to strengthen the health system and deliver better access and better results overall.

“Any savings that are found as a result of the review will be reinvested into the health system.

“Ernst & Young will be engaging AHS employees and other stakeholders separately as part of the review process.

“All input will be reviewed and considered. We are committed to releasing the final report publicly.”