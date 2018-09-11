Alberta Health Services Warns Public About Text Scam - Gateway Gazette

EDMONTON – Alberta Health Services (AHS) is warning the public about a text scam involving the use of the organization’s name.

Recently, this new phishing scam has been sent to some members of the public’s cellphones. The message states ‘Alberta Health Services sent you funds’ and includes a link for Albertahealthfunds.co

The text looks something like this: Alberta Health Services sent you funds Visit: Albertahealthfunds.co

If the link is clicked, it opens a new page that looks like an Interac E-Transfer page and seeks the personal and banking information of the recipient.

Alberta Health Services never sends text messages informing members of the public that money has been sent to them. AHS does not send funds owed to Albertans via Interac E-Transfer under any circumstances.

Phishing is a method of tricking people into clicking on malicious links and following instructions to download files and confirm personal details such as financial information, usernames and passwords. By sharing this information, criminals can take your money or access private information.

Protect yourself by watching for any text or online messages asking to ‘pay money to get money,’ especially if the messages have a sense of urgency or poor spelling and grammar.

For more information about phishing scams like these and other online threats to personal information, check out the Canada Anti-Fraud Centre Website.

