Alberta Hosts Summer Meeting of Western Premiers - Gateway Gazette

Western Canada’s Premiers will meet on June 27 at Government House in Edmonton with conference chair Premier Jason Kenney.

The provincial and territorial Premiers from Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Northwest Territories, Nunavut, Saskatchewan and Yukon will meet to work collaboratively on important issues that matter to western Canadians.

“I am honoured to be hosting my fellow Western Premiers for this vital conference. It’s time to make the western provinces and territories the source of Canada’s strength and the inspiration for its future through economic competitiveness and enhanced market access for our resources. I look forward to our productive discussions and real progress on these and other issues.”Jason Kenney, Premier of Alberta and Western Premiers’ Conference chair

The Premiers will also discuss issues such as internal and international trade, immigration and labour market opportunities, the state of the federation, strategic infrastructure, mental health and addictions.

A joint news conference and communiqué are planned for the afternoon of June 27 to outline meeting outcomes.

