Alberta Increasing Oil Production Limits - Gateway Gazette

Alberta is increasing oil production limits for November and December to ensure alignment with takeaway capacity.

Production limits will increase by 10,000 barrels per day in November and December, compared to the October limit. As a result, the overall production limit will be 3.80 million barrels per day in November, followed by 3.81 million barrels per day in December. Letters from the Minister of Energy have been issued to each curtailed operator advising of the updated limit.

In August, government announced an enhanced curtailment policy. Under the updated policy, the first 20,000 barrels per day a company produces are generally exempt from production limits, up from 10,000 under the previous policy. As a result, only 15 of more than 300 producers in Alberta are subject to the updated production limits – a decrease from 29 producers under the previous policy.

Quick facts

Monthly production limits for 2019, in million barrels per day: January – 3.56 February – 3.63 March – 3.63 April – 3.66 May – 3.68 June – 3.71 July – 3.71 August – 3.74 September – 3.76 October*- 3.79 November* – 3.80 December* – 3.81



*Set under the enhanced curtailment policy.