Alberta Invests in Critical Water Projects - Gateway Gazette

The province is investing in new water system improvements to provide the City of Red Deer and central Alberta with clean, safe water.

The investment is part of the Water for Life Program, which provides cost-shared funding to regional commissions or groups of two or more municipalities to support new regional water systems and upgrades to existing ones.

“Our government is committed to improving essential water infrastructure across the province. Along with other projects, the nearly $50 million in funding to upgrade the treatment plant in Red Deer is essential for the welfare of Albertans and long-term economic growth. This is a key piece of infrastructure for central Alberta.” ~Brian Mason, Minister of Transportation

“Programs like Water for Life are critical to ensuring safe and secure drinking water while balancing environmental and economic pressures today and in the future. This wastewater upgrade provides for much-needed modernization of the critical wastewater needs in Red Deer and central Alberta. This funding positions Red Deer and region for sustainability given the economic realities we continue to face as a community and as a province.” ~Tara Veer, mayor, City of Red Deer

Water grants

Budget 2018 provides more than $480 million for critical water grant programs.

Water for Life provides $75.3 million in 2018-19 and $55.5 million in 2019-20.

Alberta Municipal Water/Wastewater Partnership provides $45 million in 2018-19 and $25 million in 2019-20.

Nearly $87 million will be distributed to the following projects: $49.2 million for a wastewater plant upgrade for the City of Red Deer $5.5 million for a treated water supply line from the village of Rockyford to Rosebud $3.3 million for a regional line in the Hamlet of Suffield $14.4 million for a regional water line between Wabamun-Seba-Entwistle $11.2 million for a wastewater transmission line from Sandy Beach to Onoway $3 million for a wastewater line between Lloydminster and Blackfoot

