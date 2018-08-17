Alberta Invests in Greener Public Transit - Gateway Gazette

Alberta commuters will have more options when it comes to getting around thanks to a new public transportation program that invests in green transit throughout the province.

The $215 million Alberta Community Transit (ACT) Fund will be available to municipalities, Métis Settlements and transit commissions and authorities to invest in low and zero-emission transit vehicles, and increase transit ridership across the province. This will help reduce overall emissions and give more Albertans the option to use public transit.

“We are always focussed on trying to help people get to school, to work or to spending time with family members in as efficient a way as possible. That’s why we are investing in more public transit. The program reflects what we heard from Albertans from across the province on the future of public transit. The new program creates the right incentives to move towards more green transit fleets and facilities in Alberta.” ~Brian Mason, Minister of Transportation

“Investments like this provide the City of Edmonton and our region the opportunity to offer sustainable transit options to citizens. We’re pleased that the provincial government recognizes the importance of commuter options and we look forward to future investments that will ease congestion as we grow.” ~Don Iveson, mayor, Edmonton

“There is a real need for investment in transportation, especially to connect villages, towns and cities. Whether it’s seniors trying to access essential health care, students travelling home to visit family or people trying to access jobs, connecting our various communities with safe transportation is essential. This is an important step and we look forward to continuing to work with Alberta Transportation to move ahead on these kinds of investments.” ~Barry Morishita, Alberta Urban Municipalities Association

“The Canadian Urban Transit Association (CUTA) works to support and influence the advancement of public transit across urban centres. Support for transit projects that increase service and reduce greenhouse gas emissions, as this new program does, clearly shows that the Government of Alberta also sees public transit as a critical service for residents in urban areas across the province.” ~Wade Coombs, chair, CUTA Prairie Provinces and Territories Chapter, and CUTA Board of Directors

