Alberta Legislature Grounds to Host Festivals and Fun - Gateway Gazette

Albertans are enjoying diverse, public celebrations on the legislature grounds, thanks to updated provincial policy to make the area more accessible and fun.

The new Access to the Alberta Legislature Grounds policy updates the process for organizations to apply to host events, so it’s easier and more user-friendly. For the first time, the new rules also permit large festivals to provide responsible liquor service on the legislature grounds.

“A lot has changed since 1985 and the Alberta legislature grounds should represent the active, modern city Edmonton has become. I’m proud our government has opened up this public space so Albertans can enjoy spending time with their friends and family on our beautiful legislature grounds.” ~Sandra Jansen, Minister of Infrastructure

The Works Art & Design Festival was the first organization to take advantage of the new rules, hosting its event on the Capital Plaza of the legislature grounds. The 13-day festival included live music and a beer garden.

“The Works Art & Design Festival is very happy to see these changes. Previously, there were a number of restrictions in place for the use of the legislature grounds that would have made it impossible to present on the plaza. This new policy allowed us to work through many of these barriers and accommodate the full Works Festival experience. This meant offering all programs, including a licensed area, in a beautiful all-ages space presented to roughly 180,000 visitors.” ~Amber Rooke, The Works Art & Design Festival

The previous policy had been in place since 1985 and needed to be updated to meet the needs of a growing, diverse Edmonton.

The new policy focuses on ensuring events held on the grounds are safe and accessible for locals and visitors. The next event to host on the grounds is the Taste of Edmonton, then the Cariwest Festival in August.

“We are pleased to be part of this historic occasion and to host our festival on Capital Plaza. We are thrilled with the way the planning has come together this year and, with such an iconic site, believe this will be the best festival we’ve produced to date. I hope everyone has the opportunity to visit to check out the new site and the spectacular views of the legislature grounds.” ~Paul Lucas, Taste of Edmonton

Applications for hosting an event on the legislature grounds are available by emailing: [email protected].