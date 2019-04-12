Alberta Liberal Party Releases Full Policy Platform - Gateway Gazette

Alberta Liberal Leader David Khan releases the Alberta Liberal Party’s Full 2019 Policy Platform.

Khan stated, “We have a plan to improve the lives of all Albertans. Our Alberta Liberal 2019 Policy Platform has strong and sensible solutions. Together, we will move Alberta forward and move Albertans towards a better life.

“Our 2019 Policy Platform lays out a path for job creation, stronger public services, sustainable finances, equality of opportunity, respectful inclusion, and protection of vulnerable Albertans.

“Our 2019 Policy Platform includes key policies we have already announced. These include capping class sizes, more resources for mental health, a basic income pilot project, regulating political action committees (“PACs”), the $80 million Back to Work Grant Fund, proportional representation electoral reform, and our pledge to eliminate income tax for two-thirds of Albertans by bringing in a revenue-neutral HST.

“Our 2019 Policy Platform also puts forward new unannounced policies. These include comprehensive justice reforms, expanded human rights, and the boldest environmental strategy of any political party in this election.

“Alberta Liberals believe that better is possible. We will deliver a better life, a better today and a better tomorrow. Let’s move Forward. Together.”