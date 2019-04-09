Alberta Liberals Announce Mental Health and Addictions Policy - Gateway Gazette

Alberta Liberal David Khan announces the bold new Alberta Liberal Strategy for Mental Health and Addictions.

Khan stated, “The Alberta Liberals will increase funding by 50% for mental health and addictions treatment. We will invest more than $600 million to give Albertans the care they need. We will walk the talk on one of the most important issues facing all Alberta.

“We know tens of thousands of Albertans do not have adequate mental health care. This is significantly damaging our economy, creating huge downstream healthcare costs, increasing crime and straining our justice system.

“Alberta Liberals will increase spending to 9% from 6% on mental health and addictions. We will invest $150 million in new spending immediately. We will redirect $450 million in spending over 4 years. This will make a significant improvement.

“We will use the Valuing Mental Health Report chaired by Alberta Liberal MLA Dr. David Swann to improve and expand access to mental health services. The NDP Government shelved this important document without enacting its recommendations. That is shameful. We will put these crucial recommendations into action.

“Alberta Liberals will declare the Opioid Crisis a public health state of emergency. Two Albertans still die from Opioid overdoses every day. We will provide free suboxone and addictions counselling. We will expand the number of supervised injection sites. We will make the surrounding communities safe.

“We will pressure the Federal Government to decriminalize possession of small amounts of drugs. It is time to end the stigma. Addicts are not criminals who should be jailed. They are sick people who need treatment.

“Alberta Liberals know mental health is an important issue that impacts all of us. We will give people the important care they need. Albertans deserve it.”