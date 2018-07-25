Alberta Music Week Brings Boost for Music Industry - Gateway Gazette

Alberta Music Week Brings Boost for Music Industry

By Contributor

Jul 25

Culture and Tourism Minister Ricardo Miranda is supporting Alberta’s musicians, producers and music industry by declaring July 19-26, 2018 Alberta Music Week.

Minister Miranda was joined by Alberta musicians to announce Alberta Music Week and kick off the Music at McDougall: Summer Music Series

For the first time, Alberta Music Week recognizes and celebrates the contributions and accomplishments of Alberta’s musicians, producers and performers. The declaration comes with $300,000 in additional funding for music in Alberta. The week begins with the launch of the first Music at McDougall: Summer Concert Series at McDougall Centre in Calgary. Other highlights of Alberta Music Week include Interstellar Rodeo in Edmonton, the Stampede Summer Jam in Medicine Hat and the Full Throttle Festival in Cold Lake.

“Alberta is home to some of the best songwriters, music producers and performers in the world. Alberta’s recording industry is an important contributor to our culture, as well as our economy, and is something worth celebrating. Alberta Music Week is an opportunity to highlight and discover Alberta musicians and get ready for another music-filled summer.”

~Ricardo Miranda, Minister of Culture and Tourism

“Alberta Music Week highlights the vibrancy and activity of the music industry in our province. Alberta artists are creating musical works of a national and international calibre, alongside professionals working in many types of support roles within the industry. We are proud to acknowledge Alberta Music Week and the diverse artists who call Alberta home.”

~Carly Klassen, executive director, Alberta Music

Additional funding for Alberta music

Accompanying the declaration of Alberta Music Week was the announcement that $300,000 in additional funding will be provided to Alberta’s music industry.

“Alberta’s cultural industries, including music and sound recording, are significant contributors to our economy, and have tremendous opportunity for growth and economic diversification. With this funding, we continue to support that growth, provide jobs to Albertans, and help share our stories and songs with the world.”

~Ricardo Miranda, Minister of Culture and Tourism

The funding is part of an investment through the Capital Investment Tax Credit to help stimulate job growth across Alberta. Over the coming months, government will work with music industry leaders to determine how the money can best benefit Albertans.

Alberta’s cultural industries have been identified as a key area to support the government’s economic diversification and job creation priorities. In 2016, the music industry, including recording and live performances, contributed more than $300 million to Alberta’s GDP and provided more than 7,300 jobs.

Quick facts

  • In 2016, live music performances contributed $295 million to Alberta’s GDP, and more than 6,800 jobs (not including food and beverage services at events). (source: Canadian Heritage, Culture Satellite Account Provincial-Territorial Indicators 2010-2016)
  • In 2016, the sound recording industry, which includes recording and publishing, contributed $23 million to Alberta’s GDP and nearly 500 jobs. (source: Canadian Heritage, Culture Satellite Account Provincial-Territorial Indicators 2010-2016)
  • In 2017, the Alberta Foundation for the Arts provided more than $750,000 in funding to nearly 100 Alberta musicians.
  • Alberta is home to more than 60 annual music festivals.
