Alberta Music Week Brings Boost for Music Industry - Gateway Gazette

Culture and Tourism Minister Ricardo Miranda is supporting Alberta’s musicians, producers and music industry by declaring July 19-26, 2018 Alberta Music Week.

For the first time, Alberta Music Week recognizes and celebrates the contributions and accomplishments of Alberta’s musicians, producers and performers. The declaration comes with $300,000 in additional funding for music in Alberta. The week begins with the launch of the first Music at McDougall: Summer Concert Series at McDougall Centre in Calgary. Other highlights of Alberta Music Week include Interstellar Rodeo in Edmonton, the Stampede Summer Jam in Medicine Hat and the Full Throttle Festival in Cold Lake.

“Alberta is home to some of the best songwriters, music producers and performers in the world. Alberta’s recording industry is an important contributor to our culture, as well as our economy, and is something worth celebrating. Alberta Music Week is an opportunity to highlight and discover Alberta musicians and get ready for another music-filled summer.” ~Ricardo Miranda, Minister of Culture and Tourism

“Alberta Music Week highlights the vibrancy and activity of the music industry in our province. Alberta artists are creating musical works of a national and international calibre, alongside professionals working in many types of support roles within the industry. We are proud to acknowledge Alberta Music Week and the diverse artists who call Alberta home.” ~Carly Klassen, executive director, Alberta Music

Additional funding for Alberta music

Accompanying the declaration of Alberta Music Week was the announcement that $300,000 in additional funding will be provided to Alberta’s music industry.

“Alberta’s cultural industries, including music and sound recording, are significant contributors to our economy, and have tremendous opportunity for growth and economic diversification. With this funding, we continue to support that growth, provide jobs to Albertans, and help share our stories and songs with the world.” ~Ricardo Miranda, Minister of Culture and Tourism

The funding is part of an investment through the Capital Investment Tax Credit to help stimulate job growth across Alberta. Over the coming months, government will work with music industry leaders to determine how the money can best benefit Albertans.

Alberta’s cultural industries have been identified as a key area to support the government’s economic diversification and job creation priorities. In 2016, the music industry, including recording and live performances, contributed more than $300 million to Alberta’s GDP and provided more than 7,300 jobs.

Quick facts