Alberta-N.W.T. MOU Focuses on Collaboration

Alberta and the Northwest Territories have strengthened their commitment to work together for the benefit of the citizens of the two jurisdictions.

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley and Northwest Territories Premier Bob McLeod met today to discuss the growing potential in community and economic development in northern communities.

Following the meeting, the Premiers signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for Cooperation and Development. The MOU will guide collaboration in the areas of economic development, environmental stewardship, trade and social and community development.

“Alberta and the Northwest Territories have a strong history of working together. Over the years, our relationship has helped create many jobs on both sides of the border. We know that jobs are front and centre for Alberta families and they are our top priority as well. Together, we can make life better for people living and working in Alberta and the Northwest Territories.” Rachel Notley, Premier of Alberta

“I am encouraged about the opportunities signing this Memorandum of Understanding for Cooperation and Development will have in Alberta and the Northwest Territories. It builds on our already strong relationship, which is particularly important in these difficult economic times. I appreciate Premier Notley’s commitment to renewing our partnership and look forward to working with her and the people of Alberta.” Bob McLeod, Premier of Northwest Territories

The five-year agreement includes a commitment to cooperate on areas such as energy, trade and transportation, and health and social services. It also highlights the importance of environmental leadership in northern development.

Quick facts

The MOU supports various bilateral agreements and working groups already in place between Alberta and N.W.T. These agreements enable the jurisdictions to: share education resources and diploma exams support labour mobility and reduce barriers to employment through credential assessment collaborate on energy issues and market access manage water resources cooperatively

