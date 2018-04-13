Alberta NDP Continues to Stand with Justin Trudeau - Gateway Gazette

EDMONTON, AB: On Monday, April 2, 2018, federal Infrastructure Minister Amarjeet Sohi announced $4.1 billion in infrastructure for British Columbia. This, after the BC NDP launched it’s opening salvo in the Constitutional crisis on January 30.

“It’s shocking that the federal government would cut a $4.1 billion cheque to the BC given the current circumstances,” said Conservative Leader Jason Kenney. “If Justin Trudeau was serious about the success of the Trans Mountain pipeline, he’d withhold transfers such as infrastructure funding. But he has done the exact opposite, in effect rewarding the BC NDP’s

behaviour.

“Today I repeatedly asked the Alberta Government whether it agreed with the United Conservatives that these funds should be withheld. Not only did the Government not agree with our proposal, they failed to criticize the transfer of billions of dollars to BC despite the ongoing Trans Mountain crisis.”

“It’s inexplicable that the Alberta NDP continues to blindly stand by their Liberal allies in Ottawa, despite Justin Trudeau’s complete failure to defend the approved Trans Mountain pipeline expansion in the face of illegal obstruction,” concluded Kenney.