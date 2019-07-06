Alberta Opposes Mandatory Label Legislation - Gateway Gazette

The Government of Alberta has expressed its strong opposition following reports that members of the U.S. House of Representatives are pushing to amend the Canada-United States-Mexico (CUSMA) trade agreement to include mandatory Country of Origin Labelling (COOL) rules.

Quick adoption of the CUSMA, as negotiated, is fundamental to the Canada-U.S. trade relationship. Farmers, processors and the public in both jurisdictions benefit from shared access to our agricultural products.

Canada’s federal and provincial governments, along with industry in both Canada and the U.S., spent nearly a decade fighting for the repeal of COOL on beef and pork products.

In response to intense political pressure and repeated rulings by the World Trade Organization that the American law violated international trade obligations, the U.S. repealed COOL in 2015.

“The members of Congress pushing this need to realize it isn’t something industry in Canada or the U.S. want to revisit. It isn’t consistent with American trade obligations, and it isn’t good for farmers in either country who want a fair and predictable trade relationship.”Devin Dreeshen, Minister, Agriculture and Forestry

U.S. and Canadian jobs depend on our high-quality Canadian livestock. This failed mandatory COOL law would add billions in additional costs for both Canadian and U.S. industries, with no measureable consumer benefit. As a result, U.S. consumers would pay higher prices for their beef and pork.

“American and Canadian consumers benefit immensely from the current agricultural trade between our two nations. Raising barriers to that trade is bad for the economies of Canada and the United States.”Tanya Fir, Minister of Economic Development, Trade and Tourism

