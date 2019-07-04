Alberta Party Leader Stephen Mandel Steps Down to Pursue His Role as Chancellor at Concordia University - Gateway Gazette

June 28, 2019 -Edmonton, AB- After serving as Alberta Party leader for 15 months, Stephen Mandel resigned as of June 30. Mandel plans to continue to assist the party as it builds towards the next election.

The Alberta Party was proud to field candidates in all 87 ridings in this past spring’s provincial election, and that enthusiasm and commitment has set the stage for the party’s future. Many candidates have already indicated they will be running again in 2023. Our Board of Directors has welcomed former MLA Karen McPherson and previous leadership candidate Kara Levis.

Under Mandel’s leadership support grew exponentially across the province. The Alberta Party captured 172,000 votes in 2019, compared to 33,000 in 2015.

Stephen Mandel, “To serve as the leader for the past 15 months has been a tremendous honour. The results were not as we had hoped but I believe we have broken new ground by gaining the support of over 9% of the popular vote. I am grateful for all the support and thoroughly enjoyed travelling the province making connections. Although I’m stepping aside as leader, I will continue to be involved in the party. I also look forward to quality time with my family.”

The Alberta Party Board’s top priority is to recruit an interim leader. Multiple candidates have expressed interest. Details regarding a leadership race are expected to be set at the next AGM, yet to be scheduled.

Conrad Guay, Alberta Party President: “Mr. Mandel is one of the hardest working leaders this province has seen since Peter Lougheed. His commitment to the Alberta Party was immense and widespread. Mandel has left the party with the tools needed to move forward. We thank him for his hard work and wish him well in his future endeavors.”