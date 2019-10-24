Alberta Party: Shadow Budget 2019 - Gateway Gazette

The Alberta Party is proud to release its 5th consecutive and 1st volunteer-created Shadow Budget today.

This budget is a culmination of building on past budgets, costing new policy ideas, and showing the future of Alberta through the eyes of the Alberta Party.

President of the Alberta Party, Conrad Guay, would like to thank the members, Provincial Board members, past MLAs, current Shadow Cabinet Members, and Experts who reviewed and suggested edits and verified the information.

This document shows how evidence-based and strategic planning can balance the budget while allowing for debt repayment over the next 4 years without raising personal or corporate income tax.

Please download your copy here

https://d3n8a8pro7vhmx.cloudfront.net/abparty/pages/2300/attachments/original/1571924586/Shadow_Budget_Final_small.pdf?1571924586