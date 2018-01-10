Alberta Party Welcomes MLA Rick Fraser

by Robbie Kreger-Smith, Alberta Party

The Alberta Party is pleased to welcome MLA Rick Fraser into the Alberta Party Caucus.

“Rick went through a long and thoughtful process and he actively listened to the constituents of Calgary-South East,” said Caucus Leader Greg Clark. “Just like the process Karen McPherson followed, the focus was on doing the right thing for the people they represent and for the people of Alberta.”

The Alberta Party has a policy of supporting principled floor crossing that was passed in spring of 2016. We appreciate that MLA Fraser took the time to consult his constituents before making a decision to approach our leadership.

“The momentum for the Alberta Party continues to build and we are excited to welcome Rick Fraser to our Party as our third sitting MLA,” said Alberta Party President Rhiannon Hoyle.

“Rick will be a great fit alongside the strong, reasoned opposition that Karen McPherson & Greg Clark have presented in the Legislature. We know that Rick has been a passionate and committed representative for his constituents in Calgary – South East, and will bring his passion for common sense solutions forward to our caucus,” concluded Hoyle.

