Alberta Proclaims Day of Older Persons - Gateway Gazette

The government is proclaiming Oct. 1 as the Day of Older Persons in Alberta.

To recognize and celebrate the important contributions seniors make to the cultural and social fabric of Alberta, the province is designating Oct. 1 of each year as the Day of Older Persons in Alberta.

“Seniors built this province and our government is dedicated to supporting them. I am so honoured to proclaim this day to celebrate Alberta seniors and recognize their contributions to our communities.” ~Lori Sigurdson, Minister of Seniors and Housing

Through this proclamation, the province is taking an important step towards joining the worldwide movement to honour seniors. In 1990, the United Nations introduced International Day of Older Persons as a way to bring awareness and attention to seniors. Since then, it has been a catalyst for people coming together to overcome misconceptions against seniors and has ushered in new policies that benefit seniors across the world.

“The Alberta Federation of Union Retirees celebrates the Alberta government’s decision to adopt the UN’s Oct. 1 date as a recognized day for seniors from now on in this province. We are proud to join organizations and governments across the world in recognizing the contributions of seniors to our social and economic evolution.” ~Lucien Royer, president, Alberta Federation of Union Retirees

In 2017, International Day of Older Persons was formally recognized for the first time in Alberta through ministerial declaration.