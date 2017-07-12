Alberta RCMP to Assist B.C. Fire Response

Alberta is responding to a request for help from British Columbia RCMP by sending Alberta officers to assist with the wildfire emergency in that province.

The 40 Alberta RCMP members are with the Special Tactical Operations unit and will be in B.C. later this week.

“We want British Columbians to know that Alberta is here to help. From sending RCMP support to firefighting crews, we are here to support our neighbours and will continue to help in any way that we can. Many provinces, including British Columbia, stepped up to help us last year as we battled the Fort McMurray wildfire and we want to return the favour.” Rachel Notley, Premier

“Wildfires of this size require a lot of resources and can put enormous strain on emergency responders. The RCMP officers who are deploying to B.C. will provide relief and support to their colleagues. We thank all first responders for their service to protect all Canadians.” Kathleen Ganley, Minister of Justice and Solicitor General

The officers are being deployed under provisions of provincial policing agreements with the RCMP that allow the commissioner of the force to temporarily withdraw officers from one province to assist with an emergency elsewhere in the country.

“We are proud to stand beside our colleagues in British Columbia as they did in our time of need last year during the Fort McMurray wildfires. This is one of the strengths of the RCMP as the national police force – to mobilize resources where and when needed in our country.” Marlin Degrand, Assistant Commissioner, Alberta RCMP Criminal Operations

The deployment of the RCMP members to B.C. will not affect the force’s Alberta operations.