Alberta RCMP Commanding Officer Deputy Commissioner Todd Shean Announces Retirement from the Force - Gateway Gazette

Edmonton, Alberta – Deputy Commissioner Todd Shean, Commanding Officer of the Alberta RCMP, has announced his retirement after serving the citizens of Canada for 32 years. Shean has held this position for the past 15 months and his last day as Commanding Officer will be September 7, 2018.

During his career, Deputy Commissioner Shean has served in British Columbia, National Headquarters, New Brunswick and in Alberta. He has held a wide variety of positions in the Force including Officer in Charge of the Codiac Municipal RCMP Detachment, Criminal Operations Officer for New Brunswick RCMP and Assistant Commissioner in charge of Financial Crime in National Headquarters.

He has also represented the RCMP internationally on committees including the G7 Law Enforcement Sub-Group and the Five Eyes Criminal Intelligence Advisory Group. Most recently, he served the Vice President of the Americas for the INTERPOL Executive Committee.

Deputy Commissioner Shean has been formally recognized throughout his career, and his honours include an appointment to the Order of Merit of the Police Forces and the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Medal, both of which highlight his commitment to Canadians and passion for serving with the Force.

Deputy Commissioner Shean has accepted a new position in his home province of New Brunswick. Processes have begun to name a successor. More information will be provided once a new Commanding Officer has been named.

Biography

Deputy Commissioner Todd Shean is a 31-year veteran of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and was appointed the 24th Commanding Officer of the Alberta RCMP in March of 2017. He holds a Bachelor of Business Management from the University of Moncton.

Deputy Commissioner Shean began his RCMP career in British Columbia at Mission Municipal RCMP Detachment. Shortly after, he was posted to New Brunswick, where he gained extensive operational experience which led him to further pursue financial and organized crime policing aspirations.

His strength and experience in operations saw Deputy Commissioner Shean promoted to the rank of Superintendent in 2005, and named the Officer in Charge of the Codiac Municipal RCMP Detachment. During this time, the detachment saw double digit reduction in much of its crime, and was subsequently named the safest large-sized community in Atlantic Canada. In 2008, he was promoted to Chief Superintendent and transferred to RCMP Headquarters in Ottawa, to oversee national drug and organized crime operations.

Dedicated to professional, innovative policing, Deputy Commissioner Shean returned to New Brunswick in 2009 as the division’s Criminal Operations Officer. While serving as the Criminal Operations Officer, he worked closely with partners and communities to lead significant transformational change within the province, including a Policing Services Review that led to improvements in both efficiency and effectiveness.

In 2011, Deputy Commissioner Shean returned to RCMP Headquarters as the Assistant Commissioner in charge of Financial Crime. Along with his domestic duties, Deputy Commissioner Shean served on numerous international committees, fostering strong RCMP relationships among international law enforcement partners and stakeholders. His former positions on international committees include Chair of the G7 Law Enforcement Sub-Group and Chair of the Five Eyes Criminal Intelligence Advisory Group. He currently continues to represent the RCMP internationally as the Vice President of the Americas for the INTERPOL Executive Committee.

Deputy Commissioner Shean and his wife, Denise, have two adult children. He enjoys travel and touring the world on his motorcycle, and most recently his adventures have taken him through the New Zealand countryside.