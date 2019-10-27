Alberta RCMP Dedicate a Columbarium to Honour the Memories of our Members - Gateway Gazette

Fort Saskatchewan, Alta. – Deputy Commissioner Curtis Zablocki, Commanding Officer of the Alberta RCMP, along with fellow members, veterans and honoured guests took part in a dedication of a new 96 niche columbarium at the Fort Saskatchewan Cemetery Wednesday afternoon.

The Edmonton Veterans’ Association was an important partner in the installation of this columbarium, choosing Fort Saskatchewan for its significance to the storied Great March West.

“Maintaining our traditions and honouring those who have passed is important work,” says Deputy Commissioner Curtis Zablocki, Commanding Officer of the Alberta RCMP. “This columbarium will provide a final resting place for our members as well as a beautiful and meaningful place for quiet reflection.”

Other RCMP columbaria across Canada are located at the Beechwood National Memorial Cemetery in Ottawa and the RCMP Depot Cemetery in Regina.