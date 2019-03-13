Alberta RCMP Featured Four Employees to Celebrate International Women’s Day - Gateway Gazette

Edmonton – Each year, International Women’s Day (IWD) provides the Alberta RCMP with an opportunity to recognize women’s achievements throughout the history of our organization, while reminding ourselves of the challenges they continue to face.

This year’s theme for IWD, as selected by Status Women of Canada, was #InnovateForChange. This theme represents a call to action for us to unleash new ideas and solutions that will transform our industry and shape our society for the better.

Join us in celebrating the accomplishments of four Alberta RCMP women who continue to keep our communities safe, inspire others and help pave the way towards greater equality in the RCMP and across Canada:

Assistant Commissioner Stephanie Sachsse, Federal Criminal Operations Officer, remembers a time 20+ years ago when fewer women were in the RCMP and in specialized units. She is excited to see the roles and responsibilities that women are now taking moving forward.

Constable Regan Wojcik, Police Dog Handler, is one of six female dog handlers in the RCMP and she is the only female handler in Alberta.

Special Constable Kathy Stewart, Helicopter Pilot, was one of two women in her 17-student class of helicopter pilot training. Pilots she had sought advice from in the heavily male-dominated industry thought that her aspirations were humorous and doomed to failure.

Meagan Clark, Biology Reporting Scientist, National Forensic Laboratory Services, looks forward to providing client services using impactful new technologies currently in their adolescence.

Learn more about the positive contributions women in the Alberta RCMP are making by following #WomensDay and #InternationalWomensDay2019 on Facebook @RCMPinAlberta and Twitter @RCMPAlberta. Please join us in celebrating International Women’s Day!