Alberta RCMP Focus on Pedestrian Safety in October - Gateway Gazette

Edmonton – This Thanksgiving long weekend (October 11-14), Alberta RCMP will focus on enforcement initiatives promoting safe driving behaviours as part of Operation Impact, organized by the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police.

Alberta RCMP encourages road users to practice the following traffic safety tips:

Drivers

· Can pedestrians see you? Working headlights are required of all drivers to notify you of pedestrians, cyclists and wildlife ahead of time.

· Can you see the pedestrians? Keeping your dashboard free of distractions means that your eyes are always on the road.

· Follow the signs. Be aware of the speed limit.

· Always be alert. Impairment by alcohol or drugs is against the law. Fatigue can also worsen your driving conditions. Rest to be at your best.

Pedestrians

· Can drivers see you? Wearing dark clothes at night can make you invisible to drivers.

· Can you see the drivers? Keeping your head down or texting make you less aware of road conditions around you.

· Dancing on the side of the street? We’re sure your music is great, but loud music can distract you.

“Failure to drive smart can cause collisions which may result in injuries and fatalities,” says Supt. Rick Gardner, Alberta Sheriffs. “We all have to share the road and make sure we get to our destination safely – it’s best for drivers to be aware of and adjust their driving within pedestrian and wildlife areas.”

“In October 2018, there was one fatality and 17 injuries as the result of pedestrian collisions in Alberta RCMP jurisdictions,” says Supt. Gary Graham, Alberta RCMP. “We remind drivers and pedestrians alike to follow traffic rules and signals at all times to decrease your chance of a serious injury or fatal collision.”

The Alberta RCMP will continue to work with Alberta Sheriffs and other law enforcement and safety partners to ensure Albertans make the right driving decisions. Follow our traffic safety tips on Facebook @RCMPinAlberta and Twitter @RCMPAlberta.