Alberta RCMP Focused on Occupant Restraint Safety on Remembrance Day Long Weekend - Gateway Gazette

Edmonton – Over the Remembrance Day 2018 long weekend (November 9-12), Alberta Sheriffs and RCMP members issued 70 occupant restraint tickets compared to 119 tickets over Remembrance Day 2017 long weekend (November 10-13).

This November, Alberta RCMP and Alberta Traffic Sheriffs continue to focus their #TrafficSafety messages on occupant restraints.

“We remind Albertans to always wear a seatbelt and ensure all passengers are properly restrained,” said Alberta Sheriffs Superintendent Rick Gardner. “Wearing occupant restraints is a simple and effective way to ensure your safety and that of others in a collision. It reduces the likelihood of sustaining an injury and decreases the severity of injury.”

Alberta RCMP Traffic Services Superintendent. Gary Graham noted, “In 2017, one in four collisions in Alberta RCMP jurisdictions involved a person not wearing a seatbelt.” Graham went on to say, “Buckle up every single time you get in a vehicle. By taking responsibility for your own safe driving behaviour, you can help to make sure everyone gets home safely.”

Thanks to our partnership with Provincial Sheriffs, our Integrated Traffic Units will continue to ensure that Albertans make safe driving decisions. Follow our #TrafficSafety tips on Facebook @RCMPinAlberta and Twitter @RCMPAlberta.