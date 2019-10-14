Alberta RCMP Gears up for Operation Impact over Thanksgiving Long Weekend - Gateway Gazette

Don’t drive like a turkey this weekend

Edmonton – As many Albertans will be hitting the road this Thanksgiving long weekend, road users can expect more traffic on roads.

Between October 11-14, RCMP officers will be patrolling roads across Alberta as part of #OperationImpact2019. The annual awareness campaign is organized by the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police (CACP) to promote safe driving behaviours.

The Alberta RCMP reminds road users that traffic safety is a shared responsibility. Some safe driving behaviours include staying focused on the road, following traffic signs and posted speed limits, driving sober as well as ensuring all vehicle occupants are properly restrained.

Last Thanksgiving long weekend, there were three fatalities and over 50 injuries in 410 motor vehicle collisions in Alberta RCMP jurisdictions.

The Alberta RCMP will continue to work with Alberta Sheriffs and other law enforcement and safety partners to ensure Albertans make the right driving decisions. Follow our traffic safety tips on Facebook @RCMPinAlberta and Twitter @RCMPAlberta.