Alberta RCMP Honour Fallen Officer with Regimental Headstone - Gateway Gazette

Edmonton, Alberta – On April 23, 1913, Corporal Bailey and three constables from his detachment were dispatched to a farm near Grassy Lake, Alberta to investigate a report of a man shooting at his neighbour. As the RCMP team approached the house, the suspect, Oscar Fonberg, began shooting. Corporal Bailey was killed instantly and both Constable Stad and Constable Whitley were wounded. Constable Tetley shielded the wounded constables and then called for additional help.

More RCMP quickly arrived and Fonberg was soon located by a member who was riding his horse to the murder scene. Sergeant Louis Holbrook arrested the wounded Fonberg, without resistance. At trial, Fonberg was sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of Corporal Bailey.

Corporal Bailey was given a regimental funeral and recorded on the RCMP Honour Roll as the 39th RCMP member to have died while executing their duties. However, no proper regimental headstone was obtained and installed.

Bailey Boulevard at the Canadian Police College in Ottawa, ON was named after Corporal Maxwell G. Bailey, and Bailey Court at ‘Depot’ Division was also named after him. His name is commemorated on the ‘K’ Division Wall of Honour.

The RCMP tradition of courage is rooted in the brave actions of young men like Maxwell Bailey. We hope, over 100 years later, that this marker will inspire quiet reflection on Corporal Bailey’s ultimate sacrifice, and the many officers who have done the same in service of our fellow Canadians.

The Edmonton RCMP Veterans Association has raised funds and paraded alongside serving members of the Alberta RCMP to honour Cpl. Bailey with a regimental headstone.