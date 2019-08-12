Alberta RCMP Host Second Annual Soaring Eagles Indigenous Youth Camp - Gateway Gazette

Edmonton – Representatives from the province, RCMP members and family all gathered to congratulated 21 very proud Indigenous youth as they paraded outside the RCMP “K” Division headquarters for their Soaring Eagles Indigenous Youth camp graduation August 9th.

(Left to Right) Premier Jason Kenney, Deputy Commissioner Curtis Zablocki, Elder Myrtle Calahaisn, and Her Honour, The Honourable Lois Mitchell pose with the graduates of the 2nd

annual Soaring Eagle Indigenous Youth Camp.

Returning after it’s inaugural year, the camp is designed to simulate the same physical and intellectual training regular members receive in Depot. The week-long camp saw the 16-19-years-old participants engage in daily physical fitness and foot drill, as well as interactive presentations with members of the Emergency Response Team, Police Dog Services, Explosive Disposal Unit, and Forensic Identification Services.

The Soaring Eagles Indigenous Youth Camp is hosted by the “K” Division Recruiting Unit in partnership with the Justice and Solicitor General – First Nations Policing Services. The camp introduces Indigenous youth to a career in law enforcement, emergency response and community involvement.

Quotes:

“The Alberta RCMP is proud to host the Soaring Eagles Camp for the second year, a camp designed to connect and build strong relationships with Indigenous youth and their communities. For the RCMP, it is critical that we reflect the communities we serve as many of the cadets here today reside in rural communities served by the RCMP.”

– Deputy Commissioner Curtis Zablocki

Commanding Officer of “K” Division

“Experiences like these open doors for building trust and reconciliation with the Indigenous communities, all while representing the changing face of the RCMP.”

– Sgt. Kimberly Mueller

“K” Division Indigenous Recruiting.

Quick facts:

· The first Soaring Eagles Indigenous Youth Camp was held in August 2018

· To date, 39 recruits have graduate from the Soaring Eagles Indigenous Youth Camp

· Call for applications go out every spring for Indigenous youth ages 16-19 from across Alberta to apply