 Alberta RCMP Hosted Brave Kids During Kids With Cancer Event - Gateway Gazette

Alberta RCMP Hosted Brave Kids During Kids With Cancer Event

By Contributor

Mar 17

Edmonton – Alberta’s finest hosted Alberta’s bravest as part of the Alberta RCMP’s “dream experience” with the Kids with Cancer Society on Tuesday, March 12th.

Five kids, accompanied by parents and some lucky siblings, spent a full day at “K” Division Headquarters in Edmonton. They got to see where 911 calls are received, try out the lights and sirens inside police vehicles, had lunch with the Commanding Officer and rode in an RCMP Helicopter.

Police Service Dog Hulk and his handler Sgt. Troy Raddatz took a break from their regular duties to meet and interact with the kids.

Share
Tweet
Share
Share
Share
Related Posts

Alberta RCMP Hosted Brave Kids During Kids With Cancer Event

Genesis Centre Gets New Pitch

John Barlow Hosted Successful Fundraiser on Cold Night in Black Diamond

Squirrels Who Inherit Food Caches Get a Leg Up in Life

Leave a Comment:

Leave a Comment:

Previous Post Genesis Centre Gets New Pitch Next Post Alberta RCMP Hosted Brave Kids During Kids With Cancer Event