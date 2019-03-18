Alberta RCMP Hosted Brave Kids During Kids With Cancer Event - Gateway Gazette

Edmonton – Alberta’s finest hosted Alberta’s bravest as part of the Alberta RCMP’s “dream experience” with the Kids with Cancer Society on Tuesday, March 12th.

Five kids, accompanied by parents and some lucky siblings, spent a full day at “K” Division Headquarters in Edmonton. They got to see where 911 calls are received, try out the lights and sirens inside police vehicles, had lunch with the Commanding Officer and rode in an RCMP Helicopter.

Police Service Dog Hulk and his handler Sgt. Troy Raddatz took a break from their regular duties to meet and interact with the kids.