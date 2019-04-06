Alberta RCMP Integrated National Security Enforcement Team Charge Man with Terrorism Hoax - Gateway Gazette

By Contributor
Edmonton – On March 26, 2019, the Alberta RCMP Integrated National Security Enforcement Team (INSET) responded to a letter received by the US Consulate in Calgary. The letter indicated that a man was planning acts of terrorism against Canadian and American citizens, including his own wife.
During the course of the investigation, it was discovered that the suspect had drafted and distributed the letter in an attempt to implicate his roommate in the matter.
On March 28, 2019, Martin Palasz (54) of Edmonton, was charged with:
Martin Palasz is scheduled to appear in court on April 5, 2019 in Edmonton.
As this matter is before the courts, no further information will be provided.