Alberta RCMP Integrated National Security Enforcement Team Charge Man with Terrorism Hoax - Gateway Gazette

Edmonton – On March 26, 2019, the Alberta RCMP Integrated National Security Enforcement Team (INSET) responded to a letter received by the US Consulate in Calgary. The letter indicated that a man was planning acts of terrorism against Canadian and American citizens, including his own wife.

During the course of the investigation, it was discovered that the suspect had drafted and distributed the letter in an attempt to implicate his roommate in the matter.

On March 28, 2019, Martin Palasz (54) of Edmonton, was charged with:

One count of Terrorist Hoax, Section 83.231 of the Criminal Code of Canada

One count of Public Mischief, Section 140(1) of the Criminal Code of Canada

Martin Palasz is scheduled to appear in court on April 5, 2019 in Edmonton.

As this matter is before the courts, no further information will be provided.