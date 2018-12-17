Alberta RCMP Investigating Email Threats Sent to Multiple Businesses - Gateway Gazette

Alberta RCMP Investigating Email Threats Sent to Multiple Businesses

By Contributor

Dec 17

Edmonton, Alta. – The Alberta RCMP is aware and investigating email bomb threats that were sent to multiple businesses in communities throughout Alberta. The email threats are demanding Bitcoin payment.

If you have been the recipient of one of these email threats, please do not respond to the Bitcoin demand.

The RCMP is determining the origin and validity of the threats.

Investigations are ongoing.

La GRC de l’Alberta enquête sur des menaces proférées par courriel contre plusieurs commerces

Edmonton, Alta. – La GRC de l’Alberta enquête sur des menaces à la bombe qui ont été proférées par courriel contre plusieurs commerces en Alberta.

Si vous avez reçu l’un de ces courriels de menaces, ne donnez pas suite aux exigences financières.

La GRC élucide actuellement l’origine et la validité de ces menaces.

L’enquête se poursuit.

