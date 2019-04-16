 Alberta RCMP Launches Data and Innovation Web Page - Gateway Gazette

Alberta RCMP Launches Data and Innovation Web Page

By Contributor

Apr 16

Edmonton – As part of our commitment to community engagement, transparency and accountability, the Alberta RCMP has launched the Data and Innovation web page which will highlight key crime statistics and information on policing initiatives. Statistics will be updated on a quarterly basis with the first set of figures released in April.

The released data shows changes in key property crime indicators that is intended to measure the overall state and trend of property crime in Alberta RCMP jurisdictions. Reporting periods include:

  • January to March 2018 and January to March 2019
  • January to December 2017 and January to December 2018
  • 2014 to 2018

The Alberta RCMP will continue to update data sets as the year progresses and will publish additional information on crime reductions initiatives as it becomes available.

