 Alberta RCMP Looking for Public Assistance in Locating Wanted Male - Gateway Gazette

Alberta RCMP Looking for Public Assistance in Locating Wanted Male

By Contributor

Apr 09

Airdrie, Alta. –  Alberta RCMP’s Southern Alberta District Crime Reduction Unit, are looking for public assistance in locating a male wanted on multiple warrants.

Mitchell Jordan Koteles (28) of Calgary is wanted on 12 outstanding warrants out of High River and Didsbury RCMP detachments, and Calgary Police Service.

Koteles’s charges include:

  • Assault of a police officer
  • Unauthorized possession of a firearm
  • Possession of a weapon contrary to prohibition order
  • Fail to attend in court

Police would like Koteles in custody as soon as possible.

If any knows the whereabouts of Mitchell Jordan Koteles you are asked contact the High River RCMP at 403-652-2356 or your local police department.  If you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.p3tips.com, or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through Apple App or Google Play Stores.

