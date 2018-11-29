Alberta RCMP Member Charged with Assault after Investigation - Gateway Gazette

Edmonton – A Fort MacLeod, Alberta RCMP member has been charged with assault following a police investigation.

On April 13, 2018, Cst. Troy Heystek responded to a 911 call made from a home in Granum, Alta. After confirming the welfare of the resident of that home, Cst. Heystek and the resident entered into a verbal exchange that escalated and became physical. It is alleged that Cst. Heystek pushed and punched the resident.

This matter was investigated by the RCMP Crowsnest Pass Detachment. On Nov. 26, Cst. Heystek was charged with one count of assault (s.266 CC).

Cst. Heystek has been reassigned to an administrative roll pending the outcome of his trial.

Cst. Heystek’s first appearance in Lethbridge Provincial Court is Jan. 15, 2019.