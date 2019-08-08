Alberta RCMP Offers Tips to Reduce Vehicle Theft for Busiest Month - Gateway Gazette

Edmonton – Summers in Alberta are a great time to be out of the house and on the road; however, with more vehicles on the road and behaviors that arise due to the heat can lead to an increased risk of vehicle property crimes.

Last year, August was the busiest month for theft of, and theft from, vehicles in Alberta. August was also the busiest month for all Criminal Code-related offenses.

From June 1 to Aug. 30, 2018 there were more than 3,200 vehicle thefts and over 3,600 reports of thefts from vehicles. RCMP Alberta urges citizens to report all thefts, no matter the perceived severity. This information can be used in current investigations and can help plan future patrols.

Albertans should remember there are simple changes to their daily routine that can significantly reduce the risk of property crime involving vehicles.

Here are some crime prevention tips:

· Always remove the keys and lock your vehicle

· Remove all valuables from your vehicle

· Use a steering wheel lock to help reduce the risk of vehicle theft

· Do not leave your windows open when you leave your vehicle

· Park your vehicle in sight and in a well-lit area

· Consider purchasing a vehicle tracking system

· Lock your garage

· Disable power to the garage door if you’re leaving for an extended period of time

This August the RCMP will be using the #AutoRoutine to provide information on how to keep your vehicles safe this summer. Watch our Facebook (@RCMPinAlberta) and Twitter (@RCMPAlberta) feeds for tips and reminders to help reduce thefts of, and thefts from, vehicles this summer.

If you see something suspicious, report it to your local police service. If you see a crime in progress, call 911. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.