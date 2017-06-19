Alberta RCMP Officer Charged

Edmonton, Alta. – Friday, the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) announced that Alberta RCMP member, Constable Michelle Phillips, 27, is charged with the following:

One count of dangerous driving causing death; and

One count of dangerous driving causing bodily harm

The charges stem from an incident which occurred on August 21, 2016 on highway 881 near Anzac, Alberta. Cst. Phillips was responding to a report that a motor vehicle had struck and significantly injured a pedestrian walking on the Highway. While driving to the scene at a high rate of speed the member approached an area where numerous vehicles were stopped on the road. It is here that the member struck the victim, who had previously been hit, as well as the hand of another individual who was on scene, causing serious injury. At the time of the incident Cst. Phillips had one year of service with the RCMP.

An internal RCMP Code of Conduct review is being conducted. Cst. Phillips has been suspended with pay and will remain off duty until the internal processes and all criminal charges against her are resolved.

Cst. Phillips has been released with a promise to appear and is scheduled to appear in Fort McMurray Provincial Court on August 2, 2017.

No other information will be released at this time as the matter is before the courts.

