Alberta RCMP Officer Receives Award for Outstanding Service to the Community

Edmonton, Alta.–On May 26, 2017, Corporal Kimberly Mueller of the Stony Plain/Spruce Grove/Enoch RCMP was awarded the prestigious IODE RCMP Community Service Award for her continued commitment to serving Aboriginal and Metis communities across Alberta.

Corporal Mueller has worked tirelessly on behalf of her community, both on and off duty, developing partnerships, helping communities access funding and creating programs for youth. In 2004, she created the Alberta Aboriginal Youth Achievement Awards (AAYAA). The award program celebrates the many accomplishments of Métis, First Nations and Inuit youth from across Alberta. AAYAA encourages excellence and creates positive roles models for young people throughout the province. Through her hard work and dedication, Corporal Mueller has left a lasting impact in the communities where she has served.

IODE Canada is a national women’s charitable organization founded in 1900. IODE Canada empowers like-minded women to work together to improve the quality of life for those in need. Each year, IODE Canada awards a member, unit or detachment of the RCMP to recognize the exemplary public service they provide to their community beyond their official duties. The recipient is chosen by the Commissioner of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

