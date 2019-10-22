Alberta RCMP #OperationImpact2019 Focuses on Traffic Safety Priorities - Gateway Gazette

Edmonton – This Thanksgiving long weekend, police forces across Canada led #OperationImpact, organized by the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police, to encourage safe driving behaviours.

Between October 11-14, 2019, there were 4 fatalities, 18 pedestrian injuries and 272 separate collisions in Alberta RCMP jurisdictions.

Alberta RCMP members patrolled roads and highways across the province and laid a total of 4,402 road safety charges including 3,440 aggressive driving charges (including speeding), 106 driving without a seatbelt charges, 105 impaired driving charges and 90 distracted driving charges.

The Alberta RCMP will continue to work with Alberta Sheriffs and other law enforcement and safety partners to ensure Albertans make the right driving decisions. Follow our traffic safety tips on Facebook @RCMPinAlberta and Twitter @RCMPAlberta.