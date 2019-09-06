Alberta RCMP Participate in Back to School Season with #Business101 - Gateway Gazette

Edmonton – Alberta RCMP are joining in the back to school spirit with an online “course” called Business 101. This campaign will be featured on Alberta RCMP social media accounts and is geared toward business owners looking for safety tips and how to prevent break-ins.

In all of 2018 there were over 4,900 break and enters to businesses and over 350 of these occurred in September.

Business owners are invited to direct message photos of their businesses via Alberta RCMP social media accounts and they will receive tailored CPTED (Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design) tips to better protect their property. Business Security brochures are also available for free at all RCMP Detachments across the province.

Here are some tips for protecting your business:

· Install motion sensor lights

· Keep an inside light on at all times

· Remove items that could be used to climb onto the roof

· Keep windows clear of stickers and posters

· Install video cameras

· Invest in an alarm system

· Keep valuables away from windows

· Install roll shutters or bars on windows

To start learning about business safety follow #Business101 and our social media accounts on Facebook (@RCMPinAlberta) and Twitter (@RCMPAlberta).

RCMP encourage the public and business owners to report any suspicious activity to police. If you see a crime in progress, dial 911. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.