Alberta RCMP Participates in Sod Turning Ceremony for New Coaldale Detachment - Gateway Gazette

Coaldale, Alta. – Representatives from the Alberta RCMP, the Lethbridge municipal government and the Town of Coaldale participated in a symbolic sod turning ceremony to kick-off the much awaited construction of the new Coaldale RCMP detachment.

The Coaldale RCMP Detachment building construction contract was awarded at a cost of nearly $12 million dollars and will be located on the east end of Coaldale off Highway 3. The new detachment will be comprised of municipal and provincial detachment personnel and regional specialized units including Traffic Services, Police Dog Services and Forensics. The construction is scheduled to begin this summer and is anticipated to be complete in 2021.

“Our government is committed to working with law enforcement like the RCMP and will provide them with the tools and resources they need to ensure Albertans are safe, secure and protected in their communities. We value the tireless work they do on our behalf and are proud to have provided funding towards the RCMP’s new detachment building in Coaldale that will serve the needs of the community for years to come.”

– Doug Schweitzer, Minister of Justice and Solicitor General

“Our work as Canada’s national police force is rooted in building trusting relationships with our citizens and government partners to ensure the Alberta RCMP delivers diverse, integrated and collaborative police services. The new Coaldale detachment will be a visible reminder that the RCMP is present, working to keep their communities safe.”

– Deputy Commissioner Curtis Zablocki, Commanding Officer of the Alberta RCMP.

Quick facts:

· The Alberta RCMP has been working out of a storefront in Coaldale since January 1, 2016, to provide an effective level of service during planning and construction stages.

· The Alberta RCMP provides assistance to over 1.5 million Albertans at the federal, provincial and municipal level.

· Nearly 4,200 employees work out of 113 detachments throughout the province’s four policing districts.