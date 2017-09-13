Alberta RCMP out patrolling roads this past long weekend

Edmonton, Alta. – While many Albertans were enjoying time with family friends over the Labour Day long weekend, the RCMP and Alberta Sheriffs were on duty patrolling the roads and highways across the province.

Although, some investigations are still underway and not all the data from police has yet been tallied, below is a comparison between the number of traffic infractions and traffic-related criminal offences in RCMP jurisdictions within Alberta during the September long weekend 2016 and 2017.

Labour Day weekend 2016 (Sept 2-5)

2 people died in motor vehicle collisions while 49 people were injured.

6 motorcyclists were involved in injury collisions

90 people were charged with impaired driving

4 people were injured in off-road collisions while 1 person died

Labour Day weekend 2017 (Sept. 1-4)

8 people died and 18 were injured in motor vehicle collisions

1 motorcyclists died and 4 were injured in collisions

46 people have been charged with impaired driving, while 27 investigations remain open

4 people were injured in off-road collisions

The RCMP remind drivers that sharing the road is key to traffic safety. With the back to school season underway, motorists are asked to be mindful of their speed in school zones and to watch out for increased number of pedestrians and buses as students head back to class.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

