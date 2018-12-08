Alberta RCMP Recover Large Quantity of Explosives. Remember, Don’t Touch! - Gateway Gazette

Edmonton – Explosives and detonators that are not disposed of properly are extremely dangerous and surprisingly common on Alberta properties. Historic rules gave Alberta farmers easy access to dynamite and as a result there is a large quantity of explosives that remain forgotten on properties.
From November 2017 to October 2018 the RCMP Explosives Disposal Unit (EDU) recovered a substantial amount of commercial explosives:
“Please remember that no matter how old an explosive is, it is still extremely dangerous,” says Cpl. Paul Zanon. “We want Albertans to be safe and the safest thing to do is to call us.”
Anyone who finds explosives or detonators should contact their local police immediately. Citizens are reminded not to move or touch explosives and providing a picture and an approximate age is helpful. RCMP EDU is trained to safely dispose of explosives and detonators and there is no cost to the public for this service.
Alberta RCMP Recover Large Quantity of Explosives. Remember, Don’t Touch!
