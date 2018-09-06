Alberta RCMP Releases Mid-Year Report Card on Crime Reduction - Gateway Gazette

Airdrie, Alta.- In a press conference in Airdrie today with Justice Minister Kathleen Ganley and Rural Crime Watch Representative Dean Hart, the RCMP in Alberta released a report card that looks back at RCMP’s performance in the first six months of its Crime Reduction Strategy.

The Alberta RCMP’s Crime Reduction Strategy, launched this year, is a comprehensive, intelligence-led approach to policing that aims to break the cycle of criminal activity over the long term.

In collaboration with the Government of Alberta and backed by provincial investments of $8 million and $5.3 million announced in March, RCMP developed a 7-point action plan that expanded its Crime Reduction Strategy by enhancing intelligence and information sharing, dedicating resources to apprehend repeat offenders and reducing administrative burdens of officers, to allow them to spend more time conducting investigations and engaging with the communities they serve.

Early results indicate the Alberta RCMP’s Crime Reduction Strategy is working.

648 fewer motor vehicle thefts in Alberta this year compared to last year.

in Alberta this year compared to last year. 366 fewer break and enter incidents in Alberta this year compared to last year.

incidents in Alberta this year compared to last year. 3,358 fewer thefts in Alberta this year compared to last year.

in Alberta this year compared to last year. From January to July of this year, property crimes excluding fraud, mischief and arson, in all Alberta RCMP detachments have decreased nine percent compared to the same period last year.

compared to the same period last year. These crimes in RCMP’s rural detachments for the same period have decreased 11 percent.

For the month of July, compared to the same month last year, property crimes excluding fraud, mischief and arson, have decreased 17 percent.

In RCMP rural detachments, these crimes have decreased 25 percent during the same period.

District-level Crime Reduction Units specializing in identifying and apprehending repeat offenders have also made an impact. Since their launch in February, they have made over 500 arrests representing over 1,600 charges. The high ratio of arrests to charges illustrates the Crime Reduction Unit’s focus: finding and arresting the people who hurt our communities the most.

Alberta RCMP plans to implement a number of new initiatives in the next six months that will complement its Crime Reduction Strategy from enhanced responses for victims and offenders, to innovative technologies designed to strengthen data gathering and community engagement.

Quotes:

“The rural crime reduction strategy is working. In the six months since we announced $10-million in funding for a seven-point action plan, RCMP have recorded a noticeable decrease in property crimes. I want to thank our valued partners in the RCMP for their hard, and important, work. We’ll continue to support the RCMP and our police partners to help ensure Albertans live in safe and secure communities, no matter where they call home.”

– Kathleen Ganley, Minister of Justice and Solicitor General

“We made a commitment to Albertans and we are delivering on that commitment. Midway through the first year of implementing our Crime Reduction Strategy, property crime is down across the province. As the rural police force of Alberta, we are committed to ensuring this trend continues in every category in every community throughout Alberta.”

– Deputy Commissioner Todd Shean, Commanding Officer, Alberta RCMP

“Community is our strength. Rural Crime Watch members act as an extra eyes and ears, not only for the RCMP by providing them with information they need for their investigations but for our friends and neighbours. As members, we take an active role in educating our community and watching each other’s backs.”

– Dean Hart, Board Member, Rural Crime Watch Southern Alberta (Zone 1)