Alberta RCMP Reminds Albertans How to be Egg-stra Safe this Easter - Gateway Gazette

Edmonton – As many Albertans travel to visit family and loved ones this Easter long weekend, Alberta RCMP reminds you to be eggs-tra careful if you’re hopping down the road.

Alberta RCMP encourages you to practice the following egg-cellent Easter tips:

· Buckle up, slow down, put the cellphone away and enjoy the ride.

· Don’t put all of your eggs in one basket! If you’re planning to drink, plan a safe ride home.

· Baby chicks aren’t the only ones ready for flight, lock your vehicle when it is out of sight.

· Hide your of valuables the same way you’d hide your chocolate wrappers.

Following these tips will sure put a little Spring in your step towards a safe and hoppy Easter!

Last Easter long weekend, from March 30 to April 2, 2018, two people lost their lives and 19 people suffered injuries in motor vehicle collisions in Alberta RCMP jurisdictions.

The Alberta RCMP will continue to work with law enforcement and safety partners to ensure Albertans make the right driving decisions road to avoid behaviours that increase the risk of collisions. Follow our egg-cellent #TrafficSafety tips @RCMPinAlberta and Twitter @RCMPAlberta.

