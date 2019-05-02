Alberta RCMP Reminds Albertans to Secure Their Yards - Gateway Gazette

Edmonton – Cropping season is about to begin in Alberta which means farmers will be spending long hours out in their fields.

For many, this may mean filling up their slip tanks, dusting off equipment and unlocking sheds or storage facilities. Unsecured yards, combined with increased mobility due to the warm weather means additional opportunities for a quick buck for prolific criminals.

In a recent Alberta RCMP analysis, fuel thefts and break and enter incidents in general have shown an increase in the spring with peaks in the summer months.

To remind Albertans to secure their yards this season, Alberta RCMP has posted some videos with simple steps you can do to protect your farm equipment and other outdoor property.

Quote:

“Neighbours know the patterns in their neighbourhoods. They know which vehicles should be in their neighbour’s yards or driveways. If you see something suspicious, take note of details such as a license plate or make of the vehicle and be sure to report it to police.”

Corporal Ronald Bumbry, RCMP Alberta

Crime Prevention Tips:

– Find more crime prevention tips in our special video series on Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design (CPTED) at youtube.com/rcmpalbertagrc or facebook.com/RCMPinAlberta

– install a security camera

– install security lights with motion sensors

– purchase a special locking fuel cap for your slip tank

– install a bolt lock on outbuildings

To report suspicious activity, please contact your local detachment. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), report online at www.P3Tips.com or use the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers. If you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash award.