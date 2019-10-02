Alberta RCMP Reminds Citizens of Crime Prevention for Cabins - Gateway Gazette

Edmonton – Fall is the time of year Albertans start to close up their cabins and recreational properties for the season. Alberta RCMP urge citizens to consider crime prevention while winterizing.

In 2017 and 2018, October was the highest month for break and enters to seasonal residences. This is due, in part, to residents closing up their cabins for the winter season. In October 2018, there were 70 break and enters to seasonal properties and over 550 for the year.

The second highest month for break and enters to seasonal properties was May with 56 reports. Many break and enters occur over the winter season, but are not reported until cabins are opened in the spring.

Here are some simple tips for protecting your seasonal property:

· Trim shrubs and trees to create clear sight lines

· Install timers on interior lights

· Bring home expensive tools and toys

· Post signage stating all valuables removed

· Install motion sensor lights outside

· Check on your property periodically

· Put away outdoor furniture that can be used to get to the second floor

· Install solid-core doors

· Lock doors, windows and the shed

For the month of October, follow #SeasonalSafety for more safety tips and follow our social media accounts on Facebook (@RCMPinAlberta), Twitter (@RCMPAlberta) and YouTube (RCMP-GRC Alberta).

RCMP encourage the public to report any suspicious activity to police. If you see a crime in progress, dial 911. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.