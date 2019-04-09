Alberta RCMP Reminds Everyone Behind the Wheel to Take a Breath and Slow Down - Gateway Gazette

Edmonton – This April, Alberta RCMP reminds Albertans that speeding is not only driving at speeds beyond posted legal limits, but also driving too fast for weather, road and traffic conditions. These behaviours put you and other road users at risk.

Speeding makes it difficult to obey traffic signals, handle curves or react to potential hazards on the road. Statistics from 2015 indicate that one in four fatal collisions on Alberta roads involved one or more drivers who were travelling at speeds too fast for the given conditions.

Alberta RCMP encourages you to practice the following #TrafficSafety tips to avoid speeding:

Save a life, not a minute. Wherever you are going, leave early to give yourself enough time to arrive at your destination safely.

If you are a driver, respecting the posted speed limits and driving according to weather, road and traffic conditions ensures everyone’s safety on the road.

If you are a passenger in a speeding vehicle, speak up. Take your life out of the driver’s hands.

“In 2018, 63.1 per cent of all e-ticketing violations and warnings issued in Alberta RCMP jurisdictions were for speeding-related offences,” said Supt. Gary Graham, Alberta RCMP Traffic Services. “We remind Albertans that traffic safety is a shared responsibility. Getting to your destination safely is important to your loved ones. Speeding is not worth significantly increasing your chances of being involved in a serious collision that is often accompanied by long-term unpleasant consequences.”

The Alberta RCMP will continue to work with law enforcement and safety partners to ensure Albertans make the right driving decisions and avoid speeding on Alberta roads. Follow our #TrafficSafety tips @RCMPinAlberta and Twitter @RCMPAlberta.