Alberta RCMP Reminds Road Users to Buckle Up for Every Ride - Gateway Gazette

Edmonton – As Albertans welcome winter once again, Alberta RCMP would like to remind all drivers and passengers that #TrafficSafety starts with buckling up.
In 2016, 53 people lost their lives and 375 people sustained injuries in Alberta as a result of not being properly restrained at the time of the collision. (Alberta Transportation)
Alberta RCMP encourages you to practice the following #TrafficSafety tips for optimal use of occupant restraints:
“Occupant restraints reduce the likelihood of sustaining an injury and decrease the severity of injury,” said Supt. Rick Gardner, Alberta Sheriffs. “Wearing a seatbelt and ensuring all passengers are properly restrained is a simple and effective way to ensure your safety and that of others in a collision.”
“In 2017, one in four collisions in Alberta RCMP jurisdictions involved a person not wearing a seatbelt,” shared Supt. Gary Graham, Alberta Traffic Services. “By taking responsibility for their own safe driving behaviour, Albertans can help to make sure everyone gets home safely. Buckle up, every single time, whether you’re driving to work or just around the block.”
Thanks to our partnership with Provincial Sheriffs, our Integrated Traffic Units will continue to ensure that Albertans make safe driving decisions. Follow our #TrafficSafety tips on Facebook @RCMPinAlberta and Twitter @RCMPAlberta.