Alberta RCMP Reminds you to Buckle up Every Single Time you Hit the Road - Gateway Gazette

Edmonton – As the Albertan winter continues, RCMP would like to remind all drivers that #TrafficSafety starts with buckling up. It’s the simplest and most effective way to protect you and your passengers from injury in the event of a collision.

In 2018, Alberta RCMP issued 9,568 tickets related to occupant restraint offences.

Alberta RCMP encourages you to practice the following #TrafficSafety tips for optimal use of occupant restraints:

Ensure the seatbelt is positioned securely across the hip bones and the shoulder. The shoulder belt should sit across the centre of the chest, and never under your arm or behind your back. In a collision, this could cause fatal injuries.

Children under the age of 13 are safest in the back seat. ( Alberta Transportation, 2018 )

) The law in Alberta requires that children under six years old or under 40 lbs (18 kg) be properly restrained in a car seat. ( Alberta Seatbelts, 2014 )

) Booster seats are the safest choice for children under nine years-old who have outgrown their front-facing child safety seat. ( Alberta Health Services )

) Most children are ready for standard seatbelts when they are nine years old or older, and either weigh over 80 pounds (36kg), or are taller than 4’9” (145 cm). ( Alberta Transportation, 2015 )

“A 2017 Driver Attitude Survey indicated 95 per cent of Albertans agree when driving or riding in a motor vehicle, one should always wear a seatbelt – we need to get to 100 per cent,” said Supt. Rick Gardner, Alberta Sheriffs. “Drivers and riders alike should wear vehicle-appropriate safety gear such as a seatbelt, helmet and jacket. Always apply the same sensible safety rules to all vehicles, including recreational ones.”

“In 2018, 32.7 per cent of motor vehicle fatalities in Alberta RCMP jurisdictions involved a vehicle occupant not wearing a seatbelt,” explained Supt. Gary Graham, Alberta Traffic Services. “We remind Albertans to take responsibility for safe driving behaviour: buckle up, every single time, whether you’re driving to work or just around the block.”

The Alberta RCMP will continue to work with Alberta Sheriffs and other law enforcement and safety partners to ensure Albertans make the right driving decisions and that includes putting on our seatbelts and securing children in safety seats. Follow our #TrafficSafety tips on Facebook @RCMPinAlberta and Twitter @RCMPAlberta.