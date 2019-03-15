Alberta RCMP Reminds you to Buckle up Every Single Time you Hit the Road - Gateway Gazette

Edmonton – As the Albertan winter continues, RCMP would like to remind all drivers that #TrafficSafety starts with buckling up. It’s the simplest and most effective way to protect you and your passengers from injury in the event of a collision.
In 2018, Alberta RCMP issued 9,568 tickets related to occupant restraint offences.
Alberta RCMP encourages you to practice the following #TrafficSafety tips for optimal use of occupant restraints:
“A 2017 Driver Attitude Survey indicated 95 per cent of Albertans agree when driving or riding in a motor vehicle, one should always wear a seatbelt – we need to get to 100 per cent,” said Supt. Rick Gardner, Alberta Sheriffs. “Drivers and riders alike should wear vehicle-appropriate safety gear such as a seatbelt, helmet and jacket. Always apply the same sensible safety rules to all vehicles, including recreational ones.”
“In 2018, 32.7 per cent of motor vehicle fatalities in Alberta RCMP jurisdictions involved a vehicle occupant not wearing a seatbelt,” explained Supt. Gary Graham, Alberta Traffic Services. “We remind Albertans to take responsibility for safe driving behaviour: buckle up, every single time, whether you’re driving to work or just around the block.”
The Alberta RCMP will continue to work with Alberta Sheriffs and other law enforcement and safety partners to ensure Albertans make the right driving decisions and that includes putting on our seatbelts and securing children in safety seats. Follow our #TrafficSafety tips on Facebook @RCMPinAlberta and Twitter @RCMPAlberta.