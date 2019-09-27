Alberta RCMP Respond to Traffic Stop Video on Social Media - Gateway Gazette

Edmonton – On Sept. 21, 2019, at approximately 1100 hrs, an RCMP member conducted a traffic stop on Highway 2 in Leduc County with an adult female motorist.

The female motorist in question was stopped for a speeding infraction where a provincial offense notice (ticket) was issued.

Following the issuing of the ticket, the female motorist engaged in a courteous and polite conversation with the member where the motorist identified herself as a sports entertainer with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). She asked the member if he would participate in a rehearsed interaction on camera with her WWE persona. The member obliged.

Leduc RCMP would like to thank highway users for their care and attention while on our roads and for adhering to the posted speed limits.

There will be no further updates released on this matter.